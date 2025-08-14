Palencia picked up the save Wednesday against Toronto, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Palencia nailed down his 16th save of the season, and it was a nice bounce-back showing after he gave up one run in each of his past two outings. The 25-year-old right-hander has a fairly clear path to Chicago's closer gig the rest of the way, and his rest-of-season outlook benefitted tremendously after the Cubs didn't add an imminent threat to his role prior to the trade deadline. Palencia has a 1.69 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB over 42.2 innings.