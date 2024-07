Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Orioles.

The home run was Swanson's ninth of the season and first since June 19. Since then, the shortstop has batted just .191 across 19 games. For the season, Swanson is hitting .209, which is a decent step back from his career average of .250. While it's been a disappointing first half, the 30-year-old is talented enough to pick things up in a hurry, so fantasy managers should try to remain patient.