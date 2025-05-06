Swanson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in Monday's 9-2 victory versus San Francisco.

Swanson broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning, setting Chicago off to its 22nd win of the campaign. The veteran shortstop is working on a seven-game hitting streak during which he's batting a robust .462 with three home runs, five RBI and eight runs. After a slow first month of the campaign, Swanson has managed to push his season slash line up to a tolerable .232/.276/.444 mark.