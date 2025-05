Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Swanson has now gone deep three times over his last five games, and he has seven home runs overall for the year. The shortstop has been better following a slow start, as he's slashing .308/.357/.615 in his last 10 contests, pushing his season numbers up to .215/.262/.422.