The Cubs signed Carlson to a minor-league contract Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Greg Zumach of The Baseball Tribune reports.

Carlson slashed only .203/.278/.336 across 241 plate appearances for the Orioles in 2025. He's still just 27, but the former top prospect has had little success at the major-league level since a nice rookie season back in 2021. Carlson will likely begin the 2026 campaign as outfield depth at Triple-A Iowa.