Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Morgan (elbow) is seeking a second opinion on his injury after he suffered a setback during his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on June 17, MLB.com reports.

Counsell didn't go into specifics regarding a treatment plan for Morgan, but the fact that the right-hander requires a second opinion suggests that surgery could be on the table. Morgan has been on the injured list since April 15 due to right elbow neuritis.