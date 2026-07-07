Cubs' Ethan Conrad: Kicks off pro career

Conrad (back) has gone 4-for-13 with a solo home run, a double, two walks, a stolen base and two additional runs in four games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League since making his professional debut June 30.

ACL play got underway May 2, but Conrad was unavailable for almost the entire first two months of the season due to a lower-back injury. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Conrad had also been held out of ACL games last summer while recovering from shoulder surgery. Despite the extended layoff from competitive action, Conrad hasn't shown much sign of rust since debuting last week, and the 22-year-old outfielder could soon move up to Single-A Myrtle Beach.