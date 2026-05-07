Roberts (finger) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa, striking out one batter while allowing one hit and two walks over a scoreless innings.

Roberts was placed on the 15-day injured list April 14 due to a right middle finger laceration but was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment a week and a half later. Through his five appearances, Roberts has permitted one run while posting a 5:4 K:BB across five innings. He could be a candidate to return from the IL this weekend during the Cubs' three-game series versus the Rangers.