Roberts (shoulder) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Roberts had been on the injured list since the beginning of May due to right shoulder inflammation, but he finally appeared to have put the injury behind him when the Cubs cleared him to go on the rehab assignment last weekend. Ultimately, Roberts faced only one hitter at Iowa before succumbing to a more serious injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the 2022 season and most, if not all, of the 2023 campaign. The Cubs haven't yet scheduled Roberts' surgery, but he'll presumably go under the knife within the next week or two.