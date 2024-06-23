Neris worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Mets. He struck out two.

Neris was still a little shaky, but this was a step in the right direction after allowing seven earned runs over 2.2 innings and blowing two saves in his last three outings. The veteran worked the end of the game Saturday, though it wasn't a save opportunity, and Colten Brewer was the pitcher tapped for the team's last save chance in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants. Neris is likely still the closer in Chicago moving forward, but his margin for error has shrunk.