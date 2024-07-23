Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's 3-1 victory against the Brewers.

The Chicago outfielder slugged a 377-foot solo shot off Tobias Myers in the sixth inning for his 16th homer of the season. After a hitless weekend in 12 at-bats against Arizona to open the second half, the long ball was a welcome sight for Happ. Across 67 plate appearances this month, the switch-hitter is now hitting .271 (16-for-59) with five homers, 11 runs scored and 15 RBI. Happ is locked in as an everyday player for the Cubs, playing left field and hitting cleanup.