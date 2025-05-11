Happ (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Happ will miss a second straight start due to oblique discomfort, which he experienced during a swing in his first at-bat of Friday's 7-2 loss. The Cubs are viewing Happ as day-to-day and have been labeling his absence as precautionary, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the start of the team's three-game series with the Marlins that begins Monday. Pete Crow-Armstrong will get another look out of the leadoff spot while Happ sits Sunday.