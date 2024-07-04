Happ went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and six RBI during Thursday's 10-2 win against the Phillies.

Happ blasted his 12th dinger in the fourth with a three-run blast from the right side of the plate that put the Cubs on the board, then turned around and repeated the feat from the left side of the plate in the fifth. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for Happ while the six RBI represent a season high. Happ, who entered the day batting 6-for-38 (.158) over the last 12 games, raised his season average from .227 to .238 with 13 homers, 20 doubles, 50 RBI, 47 runs and seven steals.