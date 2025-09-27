Assad is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Assad will make a second straight start to close out the regular season after allowing two earned runs over four innings in a no-decision his last time out Sept. 20 versus the Reds. Since the Cubs will begin a best-of-three wild-card series versus the Padres on Tuesday, Assad likely won't be rested enough to remain in consideration for a roster spot during the first round of the playoffs.