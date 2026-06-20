Cubs' Jayden Murray: Traded to Cubs

The Astros traded Murray to the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for Cameron Sisneros, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Murray was DFA'd by Houston on Tuesday after he'd allowed 11 earned runs in just 13.1 innings in the majors. He owns a 1.17 ERA and 0.79 WHIP at Triple-A, however, so the Cubs will take a chance on him and add him to their 40-man roster. The 29-year-old still has minor-league options remaining and therefore doesn't have to join the 26-man roster immediately, though he could report directly to Chicago to provide a fresh bullpen arm.