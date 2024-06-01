Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Merryweather (ribs) will not return until after the All-Star break, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Merryweather has been on the IL since early April due to a rib stress fracture in his back. He's only a couple weeks into his throwing program, but the Cubs have already determined that it will take at least another month-and-a-half to get the 32-year-old reliever ready for game action. As Merryweather continues to check off boxes in his rehab process, a more exact return date should emerge.