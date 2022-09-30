Thompson pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the save Thursday against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out three.

Since returning from the injured list Sept. 21, Thompson has pitched eight scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and he earned his first save of the season Thursday. The righty made 17 starts for the Cubs this year, though the team doesn't want to push him too much down the stretch it appears. Thompson figures to compete for a rotation spot again in 2023.