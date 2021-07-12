The Cubs have selected Spence with the 154th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Australian-born Spence joined Tennessee in 2021 as a junior-college transfer and played a prominent role in the Volunteers' run to the College World Series, slashing an impressive .336/.472/.459. Spence's plate discipline is perhaps his most appealing attribute; he led the nation in walks (54) during his lone season of Division I ball. The 23-year-old's dearth of power likely makes him more of a backup middle infielder down the road rather than a candidate for an everyday role at shortstop.