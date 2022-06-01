Rodriguez (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Rodriguez has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right elbow strain since April 14, and Wednesday's move will clear a spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster. The right-hander will be eligible to return in mid-June, but it seems likely that he'll head back to the minors once he's cleared for game action.
More News
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Dealing with elbow strain•
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Placed on injured list•
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Darkhorse candidate for saves?•
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Likely to make debut Thursday•
-
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Out with shoulder inflammation•