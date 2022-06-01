Rodriguez (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Rodriguez has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right elbow strain since April 14, and Wednesday's move will clear a spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster. The right-hander will be eligible to return in mid-June, but it seems likely that he'll head back to the minors once he's cleared for game action.