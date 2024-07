The Cubs activated Leiter (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Following Leiter's live batting practice session Saturday, manager Craig Counsell said he would be activated during the Cubs' upcoming series at Baltimore. The right-hander was on the injured list due to a right forearm strain and is now set to make his return after landing on it June 23. In a corresponding move, Ethan Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.