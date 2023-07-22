Leiter retired two batters in a scoreless appearance Friday to earn a hold in the 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Leiter retired the final two batters of the eighth inning before Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth. Leiter seems to be firmly in a setup role ahead of Alzolay, as the former last recorded a save back on June 2. Since then, Leiter has six holds, while Alzolay has recorded six saves. Leiter still has some fantasy value as a setup man in deeper leagues, though he'd receive a boost if he started seeing save opportunities again at some point.