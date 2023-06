Leiter pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

The strong effort earned Leiter his 10th hold of the season, and Adbert Alzolay closed things out in the ninth. The two pitchers seem to be in a closer committee, with Leiter recording the team's second most recent save on June 2. This gives Leiter some fantasy value, though his ceiling is capped by Alzolay.