Leiter (forearm) threw a live batting practice Saturday, and manager Craig Counsell said that the right-hander will be activated from the 15-day IL during the Cubs' upcoming road series against the Orioles, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Leiter landed on the injured list June 23 due to a right forearm strain. The 33-year-old won't require a rehab assignment, and he could available out of the Cubs' bullpen as soon as Tuesday in Baltimore. Leiter has a 5.34 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 28.2 innings this season.