Leiter (2-6) allowed an unearned run on one hit across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss in extra innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He walked two and had no strikeouts.

Leiter took his sixth loss of the season, but he didn't pitch poorly, as both of his walks were intentional. His only real mistake was a walkoff single he allowed to Danny Jansen in the 11th inning, which brought home the runner that started the frame on second base. Even with the loss, Leiter has been outstanding recently with a 1.93 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 14 innings this month. The righty has settled into a regular bullpen role with the Cubs now that the likes of Scott Effross, David Robertson and Mychal Givens are no longer around.