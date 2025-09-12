Shaw (personal) will start at third base and bat ninth in Friday's game versus the Rays.

Shaw had to be scratched from Wednesday's lineup against Atlanta due to personal reasons, but he appeared as a pinch hitter in that contest and is back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rays. The rookie infielder had a great start to the second half but has slowed down in recent weeks, slashing .212/.276/.269 with no home runs over his last 19 games.