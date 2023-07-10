The Cubs have selected Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A shortstop at Maryland who figures to move to second base in the pros, Shaw was the best hitter in the Cape Cod League last summer (1.006 OPS, 23.2 K%) before hitting 24 home runs in 62 games as a junior. He had more walks (43) than strikeouts (42) while slashing .341/.445/.697 in his final season with the Terrapins, and he also chipped in 18 steals on 19 attempts. More of an average or above-average runner long term, due to a physically mature 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame, Shaw has good instincts on the bases and could steal double-digit bases some years, but it's his bat that will be his calling card in the majors and in fantasy. He is not in the same class as Dylan Crews or Wyatt Langford, but Shaw is one of the better pure hitters from the college ranks this year.