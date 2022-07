McAvene (elbow) has compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in nine innings over seven appearances for High-A South Bend since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 14.

He missed the first two months of the season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he required at some point in 2020. The Cubs appear to have committed to developing the 24-year-old right-hander as a reliever.