The Cubs activated Tauchman (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Tauchman missed a month of action with a strained left groin but has been cleared to return to action after playing in a couple rehab games. His playing-time outlook is a bit cloudy with the Cubs electing to deploy Christopher Morel at designated hitter lately, but in the short term with Cody Bellinger (finger) on the shelf, Tauchman should see at least semi-regular starts versus righties. He won't be in the lineup Friday versus right-hander Ryne Nelson and the Diamondbacks, however.