Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Crow-Armstrong be on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Miles Mikolas) for the second time in the series. After he was called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 30, Crow-Armstrong had settled into a near-everyday role in center field while the Cubs eased Cody Bellinger back from the injured list by deploying him more frequently at designated hitter, first base and right field. Now that Bellinger is further removed from a fractured rib cage and with first baseman Michael Busch also seemingly regaining the confidence of manager Craig Counsell, Crow-Armstrong could find himself as the odd man out of the Chicago lineup.