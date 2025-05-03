Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong capped off a seven-run rally in the second inning with his first homer and added another long ball in the seventh. He's up to eight homers this season, including five over his last nine games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-36 (.306) with 13 RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases. The outfielder is putting it all together as the Cubs' starting center fielder, batting .271 with an .859 OPS across 33 contests this season. He's added 23 RBI, 25 runs and 12 steals, giving him excellent category coverage in fantasy.