Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.
Crow-Armstrong plated Chicago's only run of the afternoon on his 11th double of the season in the fourth inning. The speedy outfielder is off to a good start in 2025 with a .265 batting average and .840 OPS through 38 games. Crow-Armstrong also leads the Cubs with 12 stolen bases in 14 attempts, and his nine home runs are tied with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker for the team high.
