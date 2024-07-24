Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

He'll hit the bench for the first time since July 9, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive starts. Crow-Armstrong brings elite defense in center field and has been a menace on the basepaths (18 steals in 18 attempts), but he continues to struggle against big-league pitching. After going 0-for-17 over his last five starts, Crow-Armstrong is now holding down a .183/.234/.297 slash line over 192 plate appearances on the season.