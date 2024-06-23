Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Mets.

Crow-Armstrong showed off his excellent speed as he delivered his second triple of the season in the comfortable win. The 22-year-old is also a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts this year across 43 games. With Mike Tauchman (groin) on the 10-day injured list, Crow-Armstrong should see more playing time in the short term, and he can make a fantasy impact with his wheels if he's able to consistently get on base. That's been a struggle for the youngster, however, as he has just a .259 on-base percentage.