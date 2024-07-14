Hodge (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits across 1.2 innings of relief to take the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out two.

Hodge allowed his first runs since June 6, a streak of seven appearances and 10 innings. The righty has only been scored upon twice this year in 14 appearances overall, and he has a solid 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 16.2 innings. Veteran Hector Neris is first in line for saves at the moment, but Hodge may be next up if Neris struggles or gets hurt.