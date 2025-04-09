Hodge (1-0) blew the save but picked up the win Tuesday against Texas, giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three in 1.1 innings.

Working with a 6-5 lead, Hodge fanned Wyatt Langford in the seventh inning but blew the save after a Josh Jung triple scored a game-tying run in the eighth frame. The Cubs then scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to get Hodge off the hook, and Ryan Pressly worked around two singles to put the game away in the ninth frame. Although Pressly has converted each of his three save chances to open the year, he's allowed six walks and 11 hits over seven innings. However, Hodge has also been shaky, having failed to convert both of his save opportunities and logging a 1.43 WHIP across his seven frames of work.