Hodge worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

After starter Shota Imanaga cruised through seven innings, Hodge came on in the eighth to protect a 4-1 lead. The righty promptly allowed consecutive singles to start the frame, but he wiggled out of trouble by recording two strikeouts sandwiched around a pop out, securing his second hold of the year in the process. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his first save of the season, though he also struggled a bit and allowed two runs. Pressly is Chicago's closer for now, but Hodge could force a change at some point if he outperforms the veteran for an extended period of time.