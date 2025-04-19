Hodge allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while retiring only two batters in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hodge entered in a tough spot, as he came on in the top of the eighth inning after Jordan Wicks allowed three straight hits to load the bases with no outs. Hodge proceeded to give up a Eugenio Suarez grand slam as part of a nightmare outing. The second-year righty saw his ERA spike from 2.00 to 7.45 in the process. Hodge has the talent to turn things around, though it may take him some time to drop his ERA back to a more respectable level.