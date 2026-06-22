Cubs' Riley Martin: Throwing again

The Cubs announced June 10 that Martin (elbow) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.

Back on April 27, Martin was diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain, an injury that was expected to keep him on the shelf for about eight weeks. Though he was recently able to start throwing again, Martin has yet to advance to facing hitters and looks as though he'll wind up missing more time than originally anticipated. Martin had gotten off to a strong start to the season prior to being shelved, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings over eight appearances.