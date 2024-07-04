Imanaga allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies.

Imanaga held his own versus a tough opponent, though he allowed home runs to Rafael Marchan and Alec Bohm. This was Imanaga's fourth quality start in his last five outings, the exception being a 10-run anomaly versus the Mets on June 21. The southpaw is now at a 3.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 92:15 K:BB through 91 innings over 16 starts this season. He's projected for another challenging opponent next week when he's lined up to for a road start in Baltimore.