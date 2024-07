Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Miguel Amaya is behind the dish for Sunday's series finale, but Nido appears to have at least temporarily settled on top of the depth chart at catcher after he was initially part of a timeshare at the position upon signing with the Cubs on June 19. Nido had started each of the past three games, going 2-for-10 with a double, two runs and an RBI.