Nido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Nido had started behind the plate in four of the past five games, but he'll cede catching duties to Miguel Amaya on Wednesday. Since signing with the Cubs on June 19, Nido has put together a .133/.156/.200 slash line with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate, so his hold on the No. 1 catcher's role may be tenuous.