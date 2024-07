Nido isn't in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday versus the Brewers.

While Nido and Miguel Amaya have been splitting time behind the plate recently, Tuesday's game will be the second consecutive one on the bench for Nido. The last time Nido did not play in back-to-back games was near end of June. Amaya is batting eighth in the lineup Tuesday after going 1-for-3 with two walks in Monday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.