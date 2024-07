Nido went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

This was Nido's first homer as a Cub after signing with the team June 19. The catcher has hit safely in five of his last seven games, generating three RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .202/.229/.331 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles across 133 plate appearances between the Cubs and the Mets.