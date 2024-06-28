The Cubs designated Nittoli for assignment Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Nittoli signed a major-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, but he's now been DFA'd twice within the past week. He did not appear in a game during his 24-hour stint with Chicago. Nittoli elected free agency after being pushed off the Athletics' 40-man roster last week, though it's unclear if he intends to do so again. His departure clears room on the Cubs' active roster for Jorge Lopez, who was selected from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.