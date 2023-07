The Cubs have selected Sanders with the 113th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Sanders was viewed as a potential first-round talent heading into his junior season at South Carolina, but a rough campaign resulted in him dropping to the fourth round. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound right-hander can touch 96 mph with his fastball but sometimes struggles with command, though he also has solid secondaries with a changeup, curveball and slider.