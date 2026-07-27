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Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Gaining traction versus righties

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Del Castillo will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Del Castillo will be included in the lineup for a fourth straight matchup with a right-handed starter or primary pitcher, after going 4-for-11 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI over his prior three starts. The 26-year-old will need to produce well at the plate in order to continue receiving steady at-bats versus righties, but he'll have a path to playing time while Arizona has three key hitters (Lourdes Gurriel, Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy) on the shelf.

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