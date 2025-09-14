Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
The left-handed-hitting Del Castillo will hit the bench for the series finale against Minnesota righty Bailey Ober and appears to be stuck in a part-time role at designated hitter. Del Castillo has now started in three of the Diamondbacks' last six matchups versus righties, and his playing-time outlook is unlikely to improve until he shows an ability to make more contact. He's striking out at 52.2 percent clip through seven games in September.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle against right-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: First start in four games•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Losing out on playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Delivers winning run•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: On bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle Sunday•