Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The left-handed-hitting Del Castillo will hit the bench for the series finale against Minnesota righty Bailey Ober and appears to be stuck in a part-time role at designated hitter. Del Castillo has now started in three of the Diamondbacks' last six matchups versus righties, and his playing-time outlook is unlikely to improve until he shows an ability to make more contact. He's striking out at 52.2 percent clip through seven games in September.