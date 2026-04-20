Hoffmann pitched 2.1 innings and allowed one walk and two hits, including a home run to Kazuma Okamoto, along with three strikeouts in the 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Hoffmann was shifted between the majors and minors late last year to little success, posting a 6.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in 11 appearances (12.1 innings), but he's turned it around to the tune of a 1-0 record with a 1.74 ERA in six games so far in 2026. The 26-year-old broke camp after an excellent spring where he earned a 2.25 ERA and 10 strikeouts across eight innings while improving his slider. The right-hander is looking to get more high-leverage opportunities with A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (UCL) starting on the injured list.