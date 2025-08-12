Hoffmann blew the save in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers. He allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

The right-hander tossed a scoreless eighth inning but gave up a game-tying homer to Rowdy Tellez to lead off the ninth. Prior to Monday, Hoffmann had logged 2.2 scoreless frames over three appearances since being acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Royals at the trade deadline, allowing no hits and just a walk.