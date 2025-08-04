The Diamondbacks recalled Hoffmann from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Hoffmann will take a spot on the Diamondbacks' 26 man roster that was vacated by Kevin Ginkel, who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a sprained right shoulder. Hoffmann was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Royals on July 26 in exchange for Randal Grichuk. Hoffmann has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 2.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB across 42 innings. He made his major-league debut for the Royals on May 30.